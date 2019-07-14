Promotional Notes (July 15-21)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The West Virginia Power opens up their second July homestand Monday evening as they welcome the Columbia Fireflies and Delmarva Shorebirds to town from July 15-21. Enjoy a seven-day home slate that includes all of your favorite weekly promotions, Faith and Family Night, presented by NewLife 94.5 and Mako Medical Laboratories, on Friday, July 19, with pregame concerts from Kyle Huffman and Todd Agnew, and a cooler bag giveaway on Outdoors Night Saturday, July 20!

SCHEDULE:

Monday, July 15 vs. Columbia Fireflies - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Columbia Fireflies - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Columbia Fireflies - 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 19 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 2:05 p.m.

ABOUT THE FIREFLIES: Columbia is 11-11 and a half-game back of first place in the Southern Division entering Sunday's play. After a miserable first half that saw the Fireflies finish in the basement of the division (11.5 games back) at 24-42, Columbia has seen a nice offensive uptick, including 16 homers and 96 RBI, in 22 games. Leading the way in the second half offensively is Hayden Senger, who boasts a .456 clip with three long balls and 17 RBI. Allan Winans has provided a nice boost in the back of the Fireflies bullpen, finishing seven of the eight games he has appeared and picking up five saves while posting a 0.90 ERA. West Virginia swept Columbia in the two teams' first series of the season from April 22-24 at Appalachian Power Park.

ABOUT THE SHOREBIRDS: Delmarva travels to Appalachian Power Park for the third time this season after getting swept by West Virginia in the final home series of the first half and returning the favor last week. The Shorebirds continue their winning ways, as they head into Sunday with a 17-6 record and a 2.5-game lead in the Northern Division standings over Hickory. With an overall record of 65-27, Delmarva claims the best record across Minor League Baseball and was the first team in the country to reach 65 wins on the campaign. INF Adam Hall has continued to be a constant source of production for the 'Birds, averaging .316 with three homers and 34 RBI, while the Delmarva offense as a whole is averaging .248, tied for the best mark in the league. Their pitching staff has excelled throughout the second half as well, boasting the league's lowest ERA (2.84).

FAMILY BUCK NIGHT: The best deal your family can get is back on Monday, July 15! Get box seats for $3.00 or general admission tickets for just $1.00, and enjoy hot dogs, popcorn and 12-ounce Pepsi beverages all for just a buck during Monday's series opener against the Columbia Fireflies! Also, love is in the air at Appalachian Power Park as we celebrate Valentine's Day in July. Lastly, the Power will host an auction with proceeds going to Legal Aid of West Virginia as a part of Joe Torre Domestic Violence Awareness Night. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m.

TWO FOR TUESDAY: Enjoy two-for-one concession specials during Tuesday's contest against the Columbia Fireflies. Additionally, fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one only at the Power Box Office, courtesy of Rock 105! Along with the ticket specials, get ready to compete against your friends for ultimate glory on Olympic Night! Fans can participate in plenty of Olympic-themed competitions and win prizes throughout the night! Also, if the Power wins Tuesday, all fans in attendance are invited to run the bases postgame! Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

CAMP DAY: Wednesday's home game against the Columbia Fireflies will have a special 12:05 p.m. first pitch time.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Get $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages during the Power's series opener against the Delmarva Shorebirds, courtesy of Rock 105! College students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID only at the Box Office. The Power will also host a canned food drive at the ballpark for 'Thanksgiving in July'. All fans who donate will receive a ticket voucher good for the rest of the season! Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT: Come experience a night of music, faith and baseball at the ballpark on Faith and Family Night, presented by Mako Medical Laboratories and NewLife 94.5! Enjoy pregame concerts by Kyle Huffman, the winner of the NewLife 94.5 Power Factor competition, and Todd Agnew, as well as postgame fireworks, courtesy of TC Energy and Suddenlink! It is also Christmas in July, with the Power hosting a toy drive at Appalachian Power Park. All fans who donate will receive a ticket voucher good for the rest of the season! Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

SCOUT NIGHT AND OUTDOORS NIGHT: Get your scout troop together and come out to Appalachian Power Park for Scout Night against the Delmarva Shorebirds! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special cooler bag giveaway! Troops who purchase our $17 campout package can participate in pregame scout activities beginning at 5:30 p.m., as well as receive a commemorative scout patch. Scouts will also campout on the outfield grass at Appalachian Power Park and enjoy a movie on the videoboard postgame. Additionally, before Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game, fans can enjoy a pregame concert from XA The Kid DJ, as well as happy hour specials at the Budweiser Dugout Bar, including two-for-one 16-ounce cans. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

KIDZ SUNDAY FUNDAY: The homestand concludes with a Kidz Sunday Funday, where kids 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of the SMART529 College Savings Program, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. Select Power players will also be available for postgame autographs. Also, if you are a member of the Sheetz Power Kidz Club, you can receive free tickets to Sunday's home game against Delmarva from Sheetz. Kidz Sunday Funday is presented by the Shawnee Park Foundation. Gates open at 1 p.m. and first pitch is on tap for 2:05 p.m.

