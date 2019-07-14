Butto and Acosta Shut Down Charleston, Fireflies Sweep Sunday Doubleheader

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies swept a doubleheader for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon. Both of the victories featured ace-like pitching performances from Columbia starters Jose Butto and Daison Acosta. The dynamic duo combined for 11 scoreless innings, four hits and 17 strikeouts over the twin bill against the RiverDogs.

Butto (W, 4-7) received the starting nod for Columbia (13-11, 37-53) in game one. The Venezuelan native blanked Charleston (10-14, 47-47) through five and only allowed three hits. The righty also struck out eight RiverDog hitters and now holds sole possession of the team-lead in K's (88).

Butto was aided with the advantage of working with an early lead. In the bottom of the first, Chandler Avant reached on a fielder's choice. Avant scored two batters later when Chase Chambers was retired on a sacrifice fly to left.

The Fireflies doubled their run total in the third. With runners at the corners and two outs, Hayden Senger poked an RBI-single into shallow right. The base hit also extended his hit streak to 11 games. That matches the longest such streak of the year for Columbia hitters.

Bryce Hutchinson closed the door in the opening game. The righty recorded his second save of the season after pitching the final two frames to seal the win.

Butto's efforts on the mound in game one were improbably bested in the finale. Acosta (W, 1-1) pitched the first six innings of a combined shutout. The 20-year-old only allowed one hit, and recorded a career-high nine strikeouts. The lone hit Acosta gave up came to the very first batter he faced in the contest. Briam Campusano took over in relief for the final inning.

The Fireflies also made improvements at the plate in game two. Shervyen Newton (4) and Mark Vientos (9) each homered. Vientos' longball was tagged so hard, it struck the batter's eye some 400-plus feet away in center field. Brian Sharp was responsible for the other two RBIs. The utility man singled a run home in the third, then drove in another with a double in the fifth.

Columbia won the series against Charleston with the doubleheader sweep. The pair of victories also put the Fireflies in a tie for first place in the SAL Southern Division with Rome.

Columbia hits the road on Monday for the opener of a three-game series against West Virginia. First pitch for game one against the Power is at 7:05 ET, with coverage beginning at 6:45 ET at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

