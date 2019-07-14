Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 14, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns close out their three-game set against Lakewood at FirstEnergy Park this afternoon at one. RHP Joan Adon (6-3, 4.67 ERA) gets the nod, while the BlueClaws counter with righty Victor Santos (4-6, 2.87 ERA).

SUNS CLINCH SERIES WIN OVER BLUECLAWS: The Suns pitching staff had one of its best performances of the season in their 2-0 series-clinching win over the Lakewood BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park Saturday. Hagerstown's (38-54, 8-14) third shutout victory of the season was put together by three arms - Reid Schaller, Matt Cronin and Angel Guillen. The group allowed only three hits, which ties the Suns' season-best for hits allowed in a game. Schaller (W, 1-1) made his fourth start of the season, and this one was his best. The righty spun five scoreless innings and gave up only two hits while striking out four. Cronin followed and worked the second consecutive scoreless inning to start his professional career. Then the ball went to Guillen (S, 4) who was able to finish out the game. The right-hander retired all nine batters he faced and struck out two over three scoreless frames.

NO LAWS WHEN YOU'RE BEATING CLAWS: After starting off the season 1-8 on the road against Lakewood, the Suns have won back-to-back games at FirstEnergy Park and have a chance to sweep the BlueClaws for the first time this season.

MR. 400: The winningest manager in Suns history, Patrick Anderson, picked up another milestone last night, winning his 400th game at the helm of the Suns.

SAVING IT FOR HOME: Jacob Howell earned his first professional save Friday night at Lakewood, an abnormality for the Suns this season. Hagerstown has earned 11 of their 16 saves this season at Municipal Stadium and prior to last night, had not saved a game on the road since a May 4 contest in Augusta.

STOPPING AT THE BUCK: The Suns finished yesterday 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The Suns have now tallied just 15 hits in their last 92 opportunities with runners threatening over their last 71 innings at the plate. It has dropped their mark to .239 on the season.

TAP THE PEN: Ryan Tapani has bounced between starting and coming from the pen this season. The righty has now played in 17 games and started five on the bump--matching last season's total. The Creighton-product has spun 9.1 innings of scoreless relief since June 29, setting down nine via the strikeout while allowing just three hits after last night's two hitless innings against the Lexington Legends.

RALLY THE TROOPS: After a nice run in short-season ball with Auburn, Alex Troop earned the call-up to Hagerstown. The lefty reliever struggled to keep runners off the basepaths, allowing eight hitters to reach safely while only recording 10 outs, the seven hits stretched his WHIP to 2.40, a significantly higher mark than what he earned in Auburn. He threw 11 innings in Auburn, holding opponents to a .108 average and earning a 0.36 WHIP.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: After cruising to a 14-15 record in May, the Suns have struggled as the heat of summer has worked its way into Hagerstown. The Suns hold a 13-24 record (.351) since the start of June. The Suns are just 6-13 on the road during that stretch.

South Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2019

