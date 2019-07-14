Suns Bats Come Out, Complete Sweep over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ (July 14, 2019) - The Suns utilized two-run homers from Jacob Rhinesmith and Phil Caulfield to beat Lakewood 10-5 at FirstEnergy Park Sunday afternoon.

Rhinesmith got things going for the Suns (39-54, 9-14) scoring Jackson Cluff and Drew Mendoza on a homer to right in the first to put Hagerstown up 3-0 before the BlueClaws (36-56, 7-15) came to the plate.

Phil Caulfield duplicated the task with the score 4-2 in the seventh. The second baseman sent the ball to right-center and brought home Tyler Cropley and Cole Daily with his first South Atlantic League homer.

The scoring did not stop there. Armond Upshaw doubled in a run off starter Victor Santos (L, 4-7) in the second to keep the Suns cruising 4-0.

The Suns scored three more in the eighth off a Cole Daily single, a Caulfield reached on errror and an Upshaw sacrifice fly to make the score 10-3.

Joan Adon (W, 7-3) watched Yerwin Trejo send a homer beyond the left field fence to end the Suns scoreless innings pitched streak at 21.2 innings. He finished the game allowing just that run, while fanning four across five innings.

Ryan Williamson and Trey Turner finished out the game, allowing four runs to score in the final four innings.

Tomorrow, the Suns head to Greensboro to play the Grasshoppers. LHP Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2, 3.52 ERA) gets the ball for Hagerstown, while Greensboro's starter has yet to be announced.

The Suns return home for a four-game series with the Hickory Crawdads July 18-21. The homestand is littered with promotions from a Jimmy Buffett-themed Thirsty Thursday, an Early Halloween Party, Friday, Wrestling Night, with an appearance from Bob Backlund before we wrap up the homestand with a Kids Sunday Funday.

