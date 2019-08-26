Promo Preview: Season's Final Homestand Full of Fun

August 26, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





The Eugene Emeralds open up the season's final homestand, a four-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, on Wednesday, August 28. Learn more about what's on-tap at PK Park during the summer's final slate of games.

Wednesday, August 28: Grease Monkey Night with The Sasquatch Show N' Shine | Win With Us Wednesdays

Opponent: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes | Game Time: 7:05pm

Car lovers unite at PK Park, complete with The Sasquatch Show N' Shine pre-game car show in main parking lot. The Sasquatch Show N' Shine is open and FREE for the public to attend.

In addition, it's another Win With Us Wednesday, presented by Carl's Jr! In celebration of the team's banner 2018 season, when the Ems win, the fans win! Each person in attendance for an Emeralds victory on Wednesday nights will be admitted to the following Wednesday's game FOR FREE!

Make sure to keep your game ticket from that Wednesday's victory, as that will be your voucher to the next Wednesday game. Tickets are based upon availability. Vouchers must be exchanged in-person at the Emeralds Ticket Office for tickets to the next Wednesday game.

Thursday, August 29: A Nightmare on EMS Street | $3 Thursdays

Opponent: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes | Game Time: 7:05pm

Fear invades PK Park as we celebrate the horror movie genre in grandiose fashion. Make sure you come to the ballpark in pairs!

Every Thursday of the 2019 season will feature $3 box seats, $3 parking, $3 32oz. Pepsi drinks and discounted Hamm's Tall Boys.

Friday, August 30: Family Fun Night featuring BirdZerk! | Feature Friday 4-Pack

Opponent: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes | Game Time: 7:05pm

BirdZerk! makes his triumphant return to PK Park for Family Fun Night. Whether BirdZerk! is pulling off hijinks with the players and coaches, harrassing the umpires, or funnin' with the crowd, the loveable jokester's zany antics always leave you laughing and begging for more! Come dressed up as your favorite character and dance along with BirdZerk! all night long! Presended by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, sponsored by A&K Landscaping, Raven Dental, and Epperson Orthodontics.

We now present our Feature Presentation: 4 box seats and 4 Sluggo Slams (hot dog, chips & soda) FOR JUST $49! Please enjoy the show! The 4-Pack MUST be purchased in person at the Emeralds Ticket Office.

Saturday, August 31: Marvel Super Hero Night | Pepsitown Saturdays

Opponent: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes | Game Time: 7:05pm

Black Panther, Spiderman, Captain America and all of their friends descend on PK Park for a SUPER night at the ballpark. The Ems will be wearing specialty Black Panther jerseys to be auctioned off to fans attending the game. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a custon Black Panther bobblehead, courtesy of Kendall. Presented by Kendall Auto Group | Giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans through the home plate gate.

It's showtime! Every Saturday will feature special entertainment or a giveaway perfect for the entire family! Presented by Pepsi.

Tickets are available for all three games of the upcoming homestand, but fans are encouraged to hurry and purchase their tickets. You can purchase tickets to Emeralds baseball games by visiting EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.