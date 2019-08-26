Crim's Slam Leads Spokane Past Hops 7-4

The Hops got on the board first, after Jorge Barrosa extended his hit streak to 7 with a one out double in the top of the third inning, Tristin English drove him in with an RBI double giving Hillsboro a 1-0 lead. That lead wouldn't last long. Blaine Crim lead off the Indians half of the third reaching on an error by Andy Yerzy at first base. Luis Asuncion then singled to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Kenen Irizarry then bounced one to Yerzy, who fumbled the ball and then threw it away from pitcher Marcos Tineo who was covering the bag, allowing Crim to score. After Obie Ricumstrict struck out for the first out of the inning, Scott Kapers drove in Asuncion and Irizarry with a two run single, giving Spokane a 3-1 lead after 3.

Hillsboro inched to within a run in the sixth. Lyle Lin cracked a leadoff single, and after a couple of fielders choice plays, he scored on English's RBI single making it a 3-2 game. In the bottom of the sixth, Spokane loaded up the bases with one out, looking for insurance. Tineo would strike out Jake Hoover for the second out, and get Derwin Barretto to gound out to end the threat, keeping the Hops within one run.

The bottom of the 8th inning started quietly with Yan Sanchez retiring the first 2 Indians, but hit Hoover with a pitch to put a runner on with two away. Eduardo Herrera came out of the bullpen to try and get the Hops to the ninth down by a run, but was unable to hold the score at 3-2. Barretto then singled, and Kellen Strahm walked to load the bases with one out. Crim, the leagues leading hitter, smashed a first pitch fastball over the left center field wall for a grand slam, breaking the game open for a 7-2 Spokane advantage.

Just like Saturday night, the Hops rallied to cut the deficit to 3, but couldn't get any closer. English drilled a leadoff homerun to left field, his 6th of the season, to make it a 7-3 game. Jesus Marriaga then walked, and went to second on defensive indifference. Liover Peguero flew out to left field, but it was deep enough to advance Marriaga to third with one away. Yerzy then followed with his first hit of the series, an RBI double that put Hillsboro within 3 runs at 7-4. Dom Canzone grounded out to first base for the second out of the inning, and after a Lachance walk, Lin grounded out to Hoover to end the game.

Luis Rosario (4-1) earned the win in relief for Spokane, while Nic Laio (2) picked up the save. Marcos Tineo (6-3) absorbed the loss for the Hops, despite giving up one earned run. Conor Grammes started the game for Hillsboro, tossing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Tristin English drove in 3 runs, including his sixth home run of the season, and second in as many nights.

The Hops (19-12 second half, 43-26 overall) still hold a 3 game lead over Salem-Keizer and a 4 game lead over Eugene for first place in the Northwest League South Division in the second half, as both the Volcanoes and Emeralds lost Sunday. Each team has 7 games left. The Hops have one game left in Spokane Monday, with a day off Tuesday, before their final home series of the year with Boise beginning on Wednesday.

Monday's series finale is slated for a 6:35 first pitch, with coverage beginning on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 at 6:30. Tyler Holton (3-0, 2.00) gets the start for the Hops, while Theo McDowell (1-4, 6.15) counters for Spokane.

