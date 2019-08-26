Volcanoes Drop First Game of Series 7-1 to Canadians

August 26, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes





- In the top of the fourth inning, Beicker Mendoza hits an RBI single into center field scoring Armani Smith and it gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead

The Volcanoes will look to win the series against the Canadians as Kervin Castro will look for his sixth win of the season and his second against Vancouver against Alek Manoah.

