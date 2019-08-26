Volcanoes Drop First Game of Series 7-1 to Canadians
August 26, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
- In the top of the fourth inning, Beicker Mendoza hits an RBI single into center field scoring Armani Smith and it gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead
The Volcanoes will look to win the series against the Canadians as Kervin Castro will look for his sixth win of the season and his second against Vancouver against Alek Manoah.
Check out the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from August 26, 2019
- Volcanoes Drop First Game of Series 7-1 to Canadians - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- Crim's Slam Leads Spokane Past Hops 7-4 - Hillsboro Hops
- Late-Inning Magic from the Dust Devils Propel Them to a 4-2 Win over the Hawks - Boise Hawks
- Ems Plagued by Long Ball, Fall to Sox 6-3 - Eugene Emeralds
- Eighth Inning Rally Clinches Win - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Crim's Grand Slam Makes the Difference in 7-4 Win - Spokane Indians
- Frogs Jump Ahead in Series, 6-3 - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stories
- Volcanoes Drop First Game of Series 7-1 to Canadians
- Volcanoes Avoid Late Scare in 5-3 Win over Vancouver
- Herrera Shines in 4-1 Win over Vancouver
- Volcanoes Cap Season Series with a 6-4 Comeback Win over Boise
- Volcanoes Win in Rain-Shortened Game over Boise 4-1