Promo Preview | Red Titan Ryan, Grateful Dead Night, Baseballism Hat Giveaway

July 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds





As the proud winner of the 2018 Larry MacPhail Award for being Minor League Baseball's top promotional team, there's never any shortage of creative, unique, and fun promotions on tap at PK Park, and this week's upcoming Ems homestand is no different.

The Eugene Emeralds return to town for a three-game series against South Division rival Hillsboro starting on Thursday, highlighted by an appearance from a Red Titan Ryan costumed character, the always-anticipated Grateful Dead Night, and a Baseballism Hat Giveaway that pays tribute to the State of Oregon.

Below, you can find everything you need to know about the promotions and giveaways scheduled for this week's homestand.

Wednesday, July 17: Red Titan Ryan Appearance | Win With Us Wednesdays

Opponent: Hillsboro Hops | Game Time: 7:05pm

Red Titan Ryan, the costumed character from the YouTube sensation Ryan ToysReview, joins us at PK Park to celebrate with all of the kids in attendance! Presented by ExtraMile Convenience Stores.

In addition, July 17 brings the 2019 season's first Win With Us Wednesday, presented by Carl's Jr! In celebration of the team's banner 2018 season, when the Ems win, the fans win! Each person in attendance for an Emeralds victory on Wednesday nights will be admitted to the following Wednesday's game FOR FREE!

Make sure to keep your game ticket from that Wednesday's victory, as that will be your voucher to the next Wednesday game. Tickets are based upon availability. Vouchers must be exchanged in-person at the Emeralds Ticket Office for tickets to the next Wednesday game.

Thursday, July 18: Grateful Dead Night | $3 Thursdays

Opponent: Hillsboro Hops | Game Time: 7:05pm

Calling all Dead-Heads! The yearly tradition is back once more at PK Park. Come to the ballpark to enjoy music from your favorite band.

Every Thursday of the 2019 season will feature $3 box seats, $3 parking, $3 32oz. Pepsi drinks and discounted Hamm's Tall Boys.

Friday, July 19: Baseballism Hat Giveaway | Feature Friday 4-Pack

Opponent: Hillsboro Hops | Game Time: 7:05pm

A fan-favorite giveaway every year, brought to you by Baseballism. This year's design pays tribute to the Oregon flag with a primary color scheme of blue and yellow. On the side of the cap is a symbol of the 'Beaver' state while "State of Oregon" script is found underneath the bill of the cap.

Be sure to arrive at PK Park early as only the first 1,000 fans that enter through the home plate gates will receive this custom-designed hat.

Friday, July 19 also includes Feature Friday 4 Pack, a weekly promotion throughout the 2019 season. Fans can purchase four (4) box seats and four (4) Sluggo Slams (hot dog, chips & soda) for just $49!

Tickets are available for all three games of the upcoming homestand, but fans are encouraged to hurry and purchase their tickets. You can purchase tickets to Emeralds baseball games by visiting EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

