Labour, Genoves Homer in Loss

July 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





After Hillsboro takes a 6-1 lead, Tyler Fitzgerald hits into a groundout to third base, scoring Yorlis Rodriguez to cut the lead to 6-2.

After Hillsboro makes it 7-2, Ricardo Genoves hits a home run over the right field wall to make it 7-3 Hops.

Both teams will enter tomorrow with an identical record of 19-11, god enough for first place in the NWL South division as the first half of the season draws to a close. Kervin Castro will start on the mound against Luis Frias.

