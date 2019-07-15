Labour, Genoves Homer in Loss
July 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
After Hillsboro takes a 6-1 lead, Tyler Fitzgerald hits into a groundout to third base, scoring Yorlis Rodriguez to cut the lead to 6-2.
After Hillsboro makes it 7-2, Ricardo Genoves hits a home run over the right field wall to make it 7-3 Hops.
Both teams will enter tomorrow with an identical record of 19-11, god enough for first place in the NWL South division as the first half of the season draws to a close. Kervin Castro will start on the mound against Luis Frias.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from July 15, 2019
- AquaSox Win Series Opener in Spokane - Everett AquaSox
- Labour, Genoves Homer in Loss - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- Hawks Shutout 6-0 by Emeralds - Boise Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.