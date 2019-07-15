AquaSox Win Series Opener in Spokane

July 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - Patrick Frick and Cash Gladfelter delivered the big hits in a five-run seventh-inning as the Everett AquaSox came from behind to beat the Spokane Indians, 6-3, in the opening game of an important three-game series at Avista Stadium before a crowd of 4,092. It was the first of 15 meetings between the two clubs this season. The AquaSox and Indians are tied atop the North Division with eight games left in this season's first half.

Frick batted 2-for-5 and hit a two-run single in the seventh inning that gave the AquaSox their first lead at 4-2. Gladfelter followed with a two-run homer that made it 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Spokane cut into the deficit on a single by Luis Asuncion that scored Cristian Inoa.

Matt Martin (2-1) got the win in relief. He went three innings allowing three hits and one run. He walked two and struck out a season-high five. Nic Laio (2-1) took the loss in relief for the Indians and was charged with five runs, all earned, in 2/3 of an inning.

The bottom of the ninth inning included the reversal of what was an apparent two-run home run by Spokane's David Garcia. After a conference by the umpires, the ball was ruled foul, which led to the ejection of Spokane manager Kenny Hook.

AquaSox starting pitcher Kelvin Nunez lasted five innings. He allowed seven hits and two runs. He walked none and struck out four.

Cesar Izturis, Jr. batted 3-for-4 for Everett.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.