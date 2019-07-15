Hawks Shutout 6-0 by Emeralds

July 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID - In the first game of the series against the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) lost in a 6-0 shutout.

Eugene's Darius Hill delivered an RBI-single to left field that scored Jake Slaughter and made it 1-0 Emerald's in the top of the second inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Eugene stacked up three runs. Fernando Kelli sent a line drive into center field but it rolled behind the Hawks centerfielder Isaac Collins. Two runs came around for the Emeralds off of the hit. Kelli then dashed to third for a stolen base but a high throw from the catcher sent Kelli to score and make it 4-0 Eugene.

Chase Strumpf belted a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to send it to a 6-0 win for the Emeralds. That was Strumpf's second home run on the year.

The Hawks will take on the Emeralds in game two of the series Monday at 7:15.

