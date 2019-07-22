Promo Preview | Office Culture, PJ Masks, Animal House

As the proud winner of the 2018 Larry MacPhail Award for being Minor League Baseball's top promotional team, there's never any shortage of creative, unique, and fun promotions on tap at PK Park, and this week's upcoming Ems homestand is no different.

The Eugene Emeralds are back in town to start the second half of the season with a three-game series against the Boise Hawks, the first meetings in Eugene between the two teams this season.

Below, you can find everything you need to know about the promotions and giveaways scheduled for this week's homestand.

Tuesday, July 23: Office Culture Night | Hoppy Tuesdays

Opponent: Boise Hawks | Game Time: 7:05pm

Yeahhhh... we're going to need you to come to PK Park and enjoy the game... If you could do that, that would be greeeeeaaat... Just be sure you don't bring anyone named Toby.

In addition, Tuesday home games are Hoppy Tuesdays during the 2019 season, where fans age 21 & over can enjoy discounted beers from local craft favorite Ninkasi Brewing Company.

Wednesday, July 24: PJ Masks | Win With Us Wednesdays

Opponent: Boise Hawks | Game Time: 7:05pm

Put on your PJ's and transform into your favorite heroes as we celebrate each kid's incredible imagination!

In addition, July 17 brings the 2019 season's first Win With Us Wednesday, presented by Carl's Jr! In celebration of the team's banner 2018 season, when the Ems win, the fans win! Each person in attendance for an Emeralds victory on Wednesday nights will be admitted to the following Wednesday's game FOR FREE!

Make sure to keep your game ticket from that Wednesday's victory, as that will be your voucher to the next Wednesday game. Tickets are based upon availability. Vouchers must be exchanged in-person at the Emeralds Ticket Office for tickets to the next Wednesday game.

Thursday, July 25: Animal House Night | $3 Thursdays

Opponent: Boise Hawks | Game Time: 7:05pm

Celebrating over 40 years of Eugene's beloved cult classic, Animal House Night returns to PK bigger and better than ever. Join us to celebrate the film's legacy with deep roots in the Emerald Valley. Be sure to bring your toga!

Every Thursday of the 2019 season will feature $3 box seats, $3 parking, $3 32oz. Pepsi drinks and discounted Hamm's Tall Boys.

Tickets are available for all three games of the upcoming homestand, but fans are encouraged to hurry and purchase their tickets. You can purchase tickets to Emeralds baseball games by visiting EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

