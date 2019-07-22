Homestand Preview: Dust Devils Are Back July 23rd - July 25th

July 22, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Dust Devils are back home tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23rd through Thursday, July 25th!

The Dust Devils will host the Spokane Indians for three games. Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand:

Tuesday, July 23rd: Post-Game Bread Giveaway thanks to Bimbo Bakeries

Fans will have the opportunity to receive a FREE loaf of bread courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries upon exiting the game!

Wednesday, July 24th: 80's Night:

Dust off your cassettes and tease your hair! Join us for 80's night on Wednesday. Grab your leg warmers, high waisted jeans, neon colors and cut-off sweatshirts for the costume contest!

Thursday, July 25th: Christmas in July and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Pita Pit:

Come out for Christmas in July where fans will be able to take pictures with Santa! Fans, are also encouraged to bring new or used toys to the stadium, as Toys for Tots will be collecting donations. Stay after the game for fireworks!

