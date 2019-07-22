Boise Hawks Partner with Idaho Allergy for Peanut-Free Night

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies have partnered with Idaho Allergy to create awareness around peanut and other food allergies. On Sunday, July 28, the Boise Hawks will not be selling peanuts or Cracker Jacks at the game.

Idaho Allergy, a local allergy relief organization, offers food desensitization for those with allergies to peanuts and other food sensitivities. Idaho Allergy and the Boise Hawks aim to educate fans at the game, on Sunday, July 28, about how to treat food allergies including Oral Immunotherapy Treatment (OIT). Idaho Allergy offers multiple food desensitization procedures, including OIT, for patients in the Treasure Valley.

"We are proud to partner with Idaho Allery and bring awareness to Hawks Nation about such an important matter," said Boise Hawks General Manager, Bob Flannery.

