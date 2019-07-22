Tri-City Suffers Lopsided Loss

July 22, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





One big inning helped to sink the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-21) on Sunday afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium as the team lost 10-1 to the Vancouver Canadians (14-23). A six-run bottom of the seventh inning for the Canadians put the game out of reach for Tri-City.

Tri-City starting pitcher Nick Thwaits suffered the loss after surrendering four runs in four innings of work. Dan Dallas had an impressive performance out of the bullpen for the Dust Devils. Dallas tossed two scoreless innings in relief to lower his ERA on the season to 0.88. At the plate Tri-City finished the game with five hits, highlighted by a double from each Jack Stronach and Jonny Homza.

The first half will come to an end on Monday night. The Dust Devils will send right-hander Ignacio Feliz to the mound in the series finale. The Canadians will counter with right-hander William Gaston.

The team will return to Gesa Stadium on Tuesday to start a three-game series against the Spokane Indians. Tuesday will be Post-game Bread Giveaway Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries.Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.