Kloffenstein Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Northwest League of Professional Baseball announced on Monday that Vancouver Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein has been named its Pitcher of the Week (July 15-21).

Kloffenstein, 18, was dominant on his first of two outings on July 15th out at Nat Bailey Stadium as the Magnolia, Texas teen worked five scoreless innings scattering four hits and striking out five as the Canadians topped Tri-City 6-2.

Six days later Kloffenstein was back on the mound again in Vancouver facing tri-City once more and dug even deeper going six strong innings of one run baseball helping the C's to a 10-1 victory.

The award marks the first time this season and a Vancouver Canadians player and/or pitcher has been acknowledged by the NWL. The last C's pitcher to receive this nod from the Northwest League was RHP Josh Winckowski (August 13-19). Winckowski would go on to receive the Northwest League's Pitcher of the Year accolade at season's end.

STATS: Kloffenstein, Adam (pronounced KLAW-FIN-STEEN)

Date Opp W L ERA Sv. IP H ER BB SO P-S

7/15 TRI 1 0 0.00 0 5.0 4 0 2 5 79-45

7/21 TRI 1 0 1.50 0 6.0 4 1 1 4 75-44

Totals 2 0 0.81 0 11.0 8 1 3 9 154-89

Kloffenstein is scheduled to make his next start on July 27 at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington at 6:30pm. That game can be heard live on Sportsnet 650.

