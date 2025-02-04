Prime Video Greenlights "For the Win: NWSL" Featuring Washington Spirit

Washington, D.C. - Today, Prime Video greenlit a new docuseries from Words + Pictures tracking the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs through the experiences of some of the games brightest stars, including Washington Spirit stars Trinity Rodman, Croix Bethune and more.

Throughout the final three months of the 2024 season, the production team captured behind-the-scenes footage with the Washington Spirit delving into the lives of the athletes who have become icons on and off the field. Through exclusive interviews, locker-room access, and heart-pounding match highlights, the documentary captures the nostalgia, emotion, and fierce competition that shapes a playoff run within the fastest growing league in the world.

For the Win: NWSL is an immersive four-part docuseries offering unprecedented access into the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs and Championship. The series will take fans behind the scenes of one of the most thrilling seasons in NWSL history, chronicling the intensity, resilience, and passion that define the league's top teams and star players as they battle for the ultimate prize: the Championship trophy.

Presented by Prime Video Sports, For the Win: NWSL is produced by Words + Pictures in association with the NWSL, with Marie Margolius directing. The series is executive produced by Connor Schell and Libby Geist of Words + Pictures, Eli Manning of Ten Till, and Alex Morgan of TOGETHXR. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Prime Video is also home to the 2025 Challenge Cup, which will feature a rematch of last year's championship when Rodman and the Washington Spirit take on Marta and the Orlando Pride on Friday, March 7. Prime Video will kick off a 25-game regular season Friday night schedule on March 14 when Orlando hosts the newly minted Chicago Stars FC.

