NWSL Announces Time Change for Chicago Stars Home Opener

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars FC home opener, presented by United Airlines, originally scheduled for March 23, at 4 p.m. CT will now kick off March 23, at 2 p.m. CT.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the match will automatically have the new kickoff time adjusted on their digital tickets. Fans interested in attending the Stars' home opener, presented by United Airlines, can visit chicagostars.com/tickets to purchase single-match tickets or Season Ticket Memberships.

Chicago Stars' first home match will see the Stars take on the Houston Dash. The fixture will also be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ nationally. The Stars will release information regarding local broadcast of matches in the coming weeks. The full Chicago Stars FC schedule can be found at chicagostars.com/schedule.

