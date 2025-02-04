San Diego Wave FC 2025 Single Match Tickets on Sale Today

February 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that single-match tickets for the 2025 NWSL regular-season will be available to the general public beginning today, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

San Diego Wave Email and Text Subscribers will have exclusive early access to single-match tickets beginning at 9 a.m. PT. Fans can text "WAVE" to 43813 or click here to receive the latest updates and information on upcoming announcements.

Single-match tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased here via Ticketmaster or by calling (844) 739-3222.

The Wave's home opening match of the 2025 campaign will take place Saturday, March 22 against Utah Royals FC at Snapdragon Stadium with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets for the home-opener are available here.

San Diego will play a total of 13 regular-season matches at Snapdragon Stadium this season, including three on Friday, five on Saturday, and five Sunday matches. The Club will host the highest number of matches at home during the months of May - hosting Bay FC (May 4), Portland Thorns (May 10), and North Carolina Courage (May 25) - and September - hosting the Houston Dash (Sept. 7), NY/NJ Gotham FC (Sept. 12), and reigning NWSL Champions Orlando Pride (Sept. 26) - with three matches apiece.

The full 2025 schedule can be found at sandiegowavefc.com/schedule.

Full Season Ticket Memberships and Partial Ticket Plansare on sale now - providing the best value to fans with affordable ticket prices, exclusive access, and special discounts.

