NWSL Announces Time Change for Road Match against Chicago Stars

February 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that the Houston Dash road match against the Chicago Stars scheduled for Sunday, March 23 will now kick off at 2 p.m. CT.

The match will stream live on Paramount + and NWSL +.

The Dash will open the 2025 season on March 14 against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for the match are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.