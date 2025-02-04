NWSL Announces Time Change for Road Match against Chicago Stars
February 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that the Houston Dash road match against the Chicago Stars scheduled for Sunday, March 23 will now kick off at 2 p.m. CT.
The match will stream live on Paramount + and NWSL +.
The Dash will open the 2025 season on March 14 against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for the match are available.
