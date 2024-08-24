Preview: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (7-7-2, 23 pts) return to National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular-season play on the road against Racing Louisville FC (3-6-7, 16 pts). Following the 2024 Paris Olympics, both teams turn their sights on securing a playoff berth.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago earned their second-consecutive shutout at home against Houston, 1-0

LOU: Louisville fell on the road against North Carolina, 3-1

Storylines

Back to the Races: Chicago and Louisville return to normal-stakes play when the two clubs face off August 24. Though the NWSL's regular-season break began in early July, both teams have kept busy with 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup play and Racing Louisville's participation in The Women's Cup. As the second half of the NWSL season picks up and chances to earn points wane, wins become more crucial for Chicago and Louisville. With the top eight NWSL teams earning playoff berths, a victory over the seventh-place Red Stars could propel Racing Louisville into postseason contention as the club sits in ninth position. Yet Chicago heads to Lynn Family Stadium August 24 with an edge, as Louisville played more recently and had fewer incoming transactions. Playing a match August 13 and welcoming no new players since July 7, Racing Louisville has less time to prepare for a Chicago side with two new additions: Canadian midfielder, Julia Grosso, and Brazilian forward, Ludmila. Add a worse regular-season record, and Louisville may find themselves struggling despite having home field advantage.

Chicago is Golden: Decorated Red Stars veterans Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson return to the Windy City with more hardware around their necks after winning gold with the United States Olympic Women's Soccer Team. Both Naeher and Swanson proved themselves heroines in Paris, etching their names into minds around the world with fantastic individual performances that drove Team USA to success. Naeher tended goal in all six matches, allowing just two goals and recording four shutouts in the tournament. The final shutout made Naeher the first keeper in women's soccer history to record a shutout in a World Cup and Olympic final and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) recordholder for most shutouts in a single Olympic tournament. Red Star Mallory Swanson was the leading scorer for U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team, opening the United States' group stage July 26 with a brace against Zambia. Swanson also went out shining, with her fourth goal in the campaign winning gold for Team USA in her 100th international cap August 10. Only USWNT legend Abby Wambach has scored more goals in a single Olympic tournament, putting Swanson in legendary company as the forward returns stateside with Naeher.

Busy Break: The United States weren't the only country Red Stars fans found themselves rooting for in the Olympics. Chicago's newest signings, Canadian midfielder, Julia Grosso, and Brazilian forward, Ludmila, also represented their respective countries in Paris. Grosso and Canada overcame adversity in the group stage standings, advancing to the knockout round before being eliminated by Germany in a quarterfinals penalty shootout August 3. Grosso was a reliable midfield presence, appearing in three of Canada's four matches with one start. Ludmila proved key to Brazil's attack, appearing in all six matches and earning starts in four. The newest Red Star assisted a goal in the group stage July 28 and had a goal called offside in the gold medal match August 10 along with multiple close chances shut down by the United States. When Ludmila arrives stateside, Naeher, Swanson and Red Stars fans will certainly be excited to have the Brazilian silver medalist's speed working for them instead of against.

