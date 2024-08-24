Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Regular Season Action with 2-0 Victory over Portland Thorns

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Red Bull Arena. Forward Ella Stevens and midfielder Yazmeen Ryan both scored in the match, and goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned her fifth shutout with the club this season.

Gotham FC struck early, netting its first goal in the seventh minute. Defender Bruninha delivered a cross into the box, where Stevens rose to meet it, heading the ball just beyond the keeper's reach and into the back of the net to put Gotham ahead 1-0. With the score, Stevens continues leading the club in goals scored, recording her sixth this season.

As they headed into the halftime break, Gotham FC extended its trend of first-half shutouts, having kept its opponents scoreless in 13 of 17 games this season, the most in the NWSL.

Early in the second half, Ryan came close to doubling Gotham FC's lead. Forward Katie Stengel set her up in the center of the box, but Thorns keeper Shelby Hogan made the save, keeping the score at 1-0.

In the 69th minute, Gotham FC secured its second goal. Ryan positioned herself just outside the box and unleashed a powerful shot, sending the ball to the near post and beyond the keeper's reach.

Portland could not find the back of the net before the final whistle, earning Gotham FC a 2-0 victory in its first regular-season match since July 6. Gotham FC finishes its regular season record against Portland undefeated, winning both matches in shutout fashion.

Gotham FC will face the Orlando Pride on Sunday, Sept. 1. Fans can tune in at 6:00 p.m. ET on MSGN or NWSL+.

