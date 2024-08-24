Royals Shine in Convincing 2-1 Home Victory Over Bay FC

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah Utah Royals FC (3-11-3, 12 pts, 13th NWSL) defeated Bay FC (6-11-0, 18pts, 8th NWSL) 2-1 in front of 14,539 fans, the second-largest crowd in the Return of Royalty trailing only the seasoner opener back on March 16th.

Utah Royals FC returned back to NWSL after a six-week Olympic international break hosting expansion sister Bay FC. URFC's starting XI welcomed newcomer Mina Tanaka on the right wing along with Claudia Zornoza pairing alongside Spaniard Ana Tejada in the midfield.

Both sides fared even in the first half deadlocked at 0-0. Entering the locker room both sides fired eight shots, with two on target, Bay holding the edge in possession over Utah holding 59 percent over URFC's 41.

Captain Paige Monaghan started the half off with a bang for the hosts firing a shot from the left wing to the near post for her first goal of the NWSL regular season. Monaghan's goal marks the eighth goal the Royals have scored from outside the box, three more than than any other NWSL side.

Tanaka added to the Royals lead forcing an own goal thanks to Bay FC captain Emily Menges sending the ball into her own net after a deflection from the keeper. The Samurai Blue added another goal line clearance to her Royals resume before being subbed off in the 61' for Canuck and URFC newcomer Cloe Lacasse.

Bay FC showed life late in the match, narrowing the deficit courtesy of Racheal Kundanaji's goal in the 89', her third of the year.

With 10' of added time indicated by the fourth official a series of stops including a goal line clearance from Zoe Burns sealed the win for the hosts, the first under Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. URFC now holds a three-match unbeaten streak in league play.

The Blue and Gold hit the road for two matches, the first taking place next Saturday, August 31 at Houston Dash. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MDT with broadcast available on ION tv. URFC eyes a late playoff push sitting only six points behind the current playoff line.

UTA 2 : 1 BAY

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA - 49' - Paige Monaghan (Ana Tejada): Coming out for the second 45 pushing to establish momentum in front of a packed America First Field, it would take just four minutes for the Royals to break through. As Mina Tanaka harassed a Bay FC defender deep in unfriendly territory, her pressure resulted in a deflection that sent it back to Ana Tejada in the midfield. Noticing her captain alone in space on the left wing, Tejada pinged a well-aimed ball to Paige Monaghan. Taking it towards goal with a masterful touch, Monaghan faced up her only marker, quickly cutting inside onto her right foot before shooting back inside to the near post. The maneuver absolutely fooled Bay's goalkeeper, Monaghan's juke leaving her helpless to recover against the momentum as the shot curled perfectly into the corner.

UTA - 55' - Emily Menges (OG): Just six minutes after taking the lead, another attack, this time down the right wing, yielded a second goal for Utah and what seemed to be the inaugural goal of Mina Tanaka's Royals career on her debut. Quickly counterattacking down the right wing, a deflection in the Bay defensive third popped the ball straight up above the crowded box. Using her frame to box out the defender, Kate Del Fava elevated above everyone to win the header and send it deeper to the feet of Tanaka. Holding off two defenders at her back, Tanaka feinted inside before juking back to the end line, creating just enough space to rip it across the face of goal. A dangerous ball, the 'keeper got a hand to it before the shot took a deflection off of Bay's Emily Menges, redirecting into the back of the net for Utah's second goal.

BAY - 87' - Racheal Kundananji (Rachel Hill): Launching themselves at the Utah goal in a quick counterattacking scenario with time ticking away, Bay's Caprice Dydasco pushed forward through the midfield with the ball at her feet. Spotting Rachel Hill racing down the right wing, she played a well-aimed ball that found her winger in stride. Taking it towards the end line, Hill elected to whip in a cross to the center of the box. Cleverly positioning herself in a pocket of space inside the box, Racheal Kundananji elevated above the crowd to make a clean connection on the header, sending her thundering strike downward as it bounced past Mandy Haught and into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch (Zoe Burns, 90'); Kaleigh Riehl; Kate Del Fava; Olivia Griffits; Ana Tejada; Claudia Zornoza (Amandine Henry, 61'); Ally Sentnor; Paige Monaghan © (Dana Foederer, 80'); Hannah Betfort; Mina Tanaka (Cloe Lacasse, 61')

Subs not used: Agnes Nyberg, Michele Vasconcelos, Addisyn Merrick, Cameron Tucker, Cristina Roque

Bay FC (4-4-2): Katelyn Rowland; Savvy King (Alyssa Malonson, 66'); Emily Menges ©; Jen Beattie (Maddie Moreau, 76'); Caprice Dydasco; Kiki Pickett; Dorian Bailey; Tess Boade; Racheal Kundananji; Deyna Castellanos (Asisat Oshoala, 66'); Rachel Hill

Subs not used: Maya Doms, Jamie Shepherd, Caroline Conti, Joelle Anderson, Kayla Sharples, Emmie Allen

Stats Summary: UTA / BAY

Possession: 41 / 59

Shots: 11 / 19

Shots on Goal: 3 / 7

Corner Kicks: 3 / 12

Fouls: 11 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Ana Tejada (Caution, 87'), 11 total fouls

BAY: No bookings, 10 total fouls

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.