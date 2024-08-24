Chicago Red Stars Fall to Racing Louisville FC, 3-1

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Chicago Red Stars traveled to Racing Louisville FC tonight to re-start the National Women's Soccer League regular season. Rookie, Jameese Joseph, scored the clubs only goal - assisted by Penelope Hocking - but the team fell short, allowing three goals to the home side. The Red Stars continue their road trip with a match against Angel City FC September 1 in LA.

KEY MOMENTS:

7' Chicago's Jameese Joseph breaks free just outside the box, looking cross from the left to teammate Penelope Hocking, but the shot doesn't progress

12' Louisville sends a ball into the box, finding the feet of Bethany Balcer for a one-touch cross to Uchenna Kanu who capitalizes with a well-placed shot to give Louisville an early lead, 1-0 Louisville

28' Penelope Hocking weaves her way through the Louisville defense to take a quick shot. While Hocking's shot is blocked, Joseph collects the deflection to fire off a shot of her own that rolls wide of the target

31' Jenna Bike receives the ball in midfield and charges up the left side before delivering the ball to Penelope Hocking, whose shot is saved before it can find the net

45+2' Joseph receives the ball inside the center circle and turns on the speed, making a diagonal run that takes the forward to the left side of the 18-yard box and drawing four defenders before launching a powerful shot that's saved by Louisville's keeper

49' Louisville gets loose in the box with a dangerous open look, but Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher runs forward, sliding in with a tackle to shut down the chance

59' Hocking connects again with Joseph, who rushes into the box, faking out a defender and lofting up a laser-focused shot that ricochets down off the crossbar and into the net to even the score, 1-1

61' Louisville's Kayla Fischer slides the ball inside Chicago's box, setting up teammate Marisa DiGrande for a second goal, 2-1 Louisville

69' A dangerous free kick is awarded to Louisville, but the shot narrowly whistles wide

77' Louisville's Taylor Flint sends a through ball past Chicago's backline to a sprinting Fischer, who finds the back of the net and adds a third, 3-1 Louisville

GAME NOTES:

New Red Stars signing, Julia Grosso, marked her NWSL debut with her start tonight

Penelope Hocking's assisted Jameese Joseph's 59th minute goal, marking Hocking's first assist in 2024

Chicago has now scored in their last six regular-season matches, their longest run since October 2, 2022-May 7, 2023

Next Game

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars September 1, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

LOU 1 2 3

CHI 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

LOU: 12' Uchenna Kanu (Balcer), 61' Marisa DiGrande (Fischer), 77' Kayla Fischer (Flint)

CHI: 59' Jameese Joseph (Hocking)

Disciplinary Report

LOU: 42' Lauren Milliet (Yellow Card), 90+2' Ary Borges (Yellow Card)

CHI: 41' Hannah Anderson (Yellow Card), 57' Jameese Joseph (Yellow Card), 67' Leilanni Nesbeth (Yellow Card)

Lineups

LOU: Katie Lund, Arin Wright, Abby Erceg, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Ary Borges, Taylor Flint (Jordan Baggett), Marisa DiGrande, Savannah DeMelo (Janine Beckie), Bethany Balcer (Kayla Fischer), Uchenna Kanu (Emma Sears)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Natalia Kuikka (Sarah Griffith), Tatumn Milazzo (Taylor Malham), Hannah Anderson, Leilanni Nesbeth (Camryn Biegalski), Bea Franklin (Julia Bianchi), Cari Roccaro, Julia Grosso, Jenna Bike, Penelope Hocking, Jameese Joseph (Nádia Gomes)607, United States

