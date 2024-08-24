Match Report: Orlando Pride Sets NWSL Record for Longest Unbeaten Streak with Shutout Win at Houston

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Orlando Pride (12-0-5, 41 points) defeated the host Houston Dash (3-9-5, 14 points) 1-0 on Friday night at Shell Energy Stadium, setting multiple NWSL and Club records en route to the team's 17th straight result of the season. Summer Yates scored the difference maker, her fifth goal of the season and third game-winning goal of the year.

With the victory, the Pride's current unbeaten run extends to 18 matches dating back to the final game of the 2023 season, also a 1-0 win against Houston, and sets the record for longest unbeaten streak in league history.

The win also marked the 12th win of the season for the Pride, a single-season high, passing the team's 11 wins from the 2017 season. Orlando now sits at 41 points on the year, the most the team has ever accumulated in a season.

On the defensive side of the field, Anna Moorhouse was tasked with one save on the night, picking up her eighth shutout of the year - a single-season team record - and the 15th of her career, also a new career record for a Pride goalkeeper.

The Pride will now turn their attention to next week's match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, set to host the match at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1. The game will be Orlando's first regular season home game since before the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the team ready to welcome back its seven Olympians ahead of the 6 p.m. ET kickoff.

Scoring Summary

67' Summer Yates (Angelina) - ORL 1, HOU 0

The Pride finally found the breakthrough in the second half after Angelina collected the ball in the midfield and sent a ball in over the Houston backline. Summer Yates was able to get on the end of the pass and calmly slot the ball past the Dash goalkeeper.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Obviously pleased with the win, pleased with the three points. We continue our momentum from the last away game against Kansas so overall, pleased with result. I think we can play a lot better, the performance wasn't quite there. But one thing with this team is their attitude, their mentality. Even towards the end, the calmness to keep the ball and run down the clock was great. To keep a clean sheet away from home and then we got the goal that we much needed. We rode our luck, as well, with them [Houston] hitting the post and it not going in. But sometimes you need that. Sometimes you need a bit of luck on your side. So overall, pleased with the result, but a lot to build on moving forward."

Match Notes:

With the win, the Pride tallied their 18th consecutive result, setting the NWSL record for longest unbeaten streak. The run dates back to Oct. 15, 2024, the final game of the 2023 season, which was also a 1-0 victory over Houston for the Pride.

The victory also marked the 12th win of the 2024 season, setting a new Club record for wins in a single campaign.

The Pride also moved to 41 points on the year, a new team record.

Anna Moorhouse became the Club's all-time leader in career clean sheets (15) and set the team's record for single-season shutouts (8).

Summer Yates scored her fifth goal of the season, which is tied with Marta for the most on the team. The goal marked Yates' third game-winning goal of the season.

Angelina earned her second assist of the season on the Yates finish.

With Yates' opening goal, the Pride became the first team to score on the Dash at home since May 17, 2024.

The win was Orlando's first victory in the Space City since July 17, 2027.

Coming on as a second half substitute, Carson Pickett made her return to the Pride, her first appearance for Orlando since Oct. 12, 2019.

Head Coach Seb Hines made twos change to his previous regular season starting lineup against the Kansas City Current, with Cori Dyke and Haley McCutcheon earning a spot in the Starting XI.

Next Match: The Pride return to Inter&Co Stadium for a clash against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, Sept. 1. The match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on NWSL+ and locally on Bally Sports Sun.

