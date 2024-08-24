San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 to Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium

August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-8-6) fell 2-1 to Angel City FC (5-9-3) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the 20th minute via forward Alyssa Thompson. The visitors doubled the score in the 29th minute when Thompson went on the attack and sent the ball just past the diving Kailen Sheridan.

San Diego was able to pull one back in the dying minutes when defender Abby Dahlkemper headed the ball into the back of the net off a perfectly served free kick from Maria Sánchez.

Next on the schedule: San Diego hosts Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1 with kick off slated for 5:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast live on NWSL+ and streamed locally on FOX 5/KUSI.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Defender Abby Dahlkemper scored her first goal since August 23, 2023.

Following the match, the club honored all six Olympians - Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Kaitlyn Torpey (AUS) and Emily van Egmond (AUS), along with Gold Medalists Naomi Girma (USA) and Jaedyn Shaw (USA). Photos from the postgame ceremony can be found here.

French international Delphine Cascarino made her debut for San Diego as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute. She finished the day with 3 shots. The forward signed with the Wave on July 24 from Olympique Lyonnais.

San Diego local Melanie Barcenas earned her first ever regular-season start. The 16-year-old earned 62 minutes in the midfield.

Defender Kennedy Wesley earned her first regular-season start since May 17. The rookie from Southern California was out injured and returned on Aug. 20.

Tonight marked the first regular-season match with Landon Donovan since being named interim head coach on Aug. 16.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:2 Angel City FC

Scoring Summary:

LA - Thompson (1) 20'

LA - Thompson (2) (Dougherty-Howard, 1) 29'

SD - Dahlkemper (1) (Sánchez, 3) 95+

Misconduct Summary:

LA - Spencer (Caution) 90+'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Lundkvist, D Dahlkemper ©, D Wesley (Westphal 62'), D McNabb, M Doniak (Bennett 79'), M van Egmond, M Barcenas (Cascarino 62'), F Jakobsson (Morgan HT), F Jones (Ali 62'), F Sánchez

Subs not used: GK Beall, GK Messner

Angel City FC: GK Haracic, D Curry, D Gorden ©, D Spencer, D Reid, M Hammond, M Dougherty-Howard (Zelem 65'), M Fuller (Rodriguez 79'), M A. Thompson (Vignola 79'), F Bright (Leroux 65'), F Emslie (Press 89')

Subs not used: GK Anderson, D G. Thompson, M Nabet, F Johnson

Stats Summary: SD / LA

Shots: 11 / 11

Shots on Target: 2 / 6

Saves: 4 / 4

Corners: 6 / 5

Fouls: 15 / 10

Offsides: 2 / 4

Possession: 47% / 53%

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.