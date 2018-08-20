Preview: Now Where Were We

August 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release





Greensboro Grasshoppers

22-29 Second Half, 56-64 - Miami Marlins

at Kannapolis Intimidators

26-27 Second Half, 65-55 - Chicago White Sox

Monday - 5:05 p.m.

Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health - Kannapolis, N.C.

Game #121 of 136

LH Sean Guenther (2-3, 5.71) vs. TBA

Today's Preview: The Grasshoppers (A, Marlins) resume play of Sunday's suspended game against the Intimidators (A, White Sox) on Monday evening. Greensboro is coming off consecutive days of suspended games in Kannapolis as the series opener on Saturday was suspended in the fifth inning before being resumed on Sunday where the Hoppers won, 7-2. Sunday's regularly-scheduled game was suspended in the third inning with the score tied, 0-0.

Resuming Play: Sunday's game, a 9-inning contest, was suspended with one out in the bottom of the third inning with Justin Yurchak at the plate and a 0-0 count. After the game is completed, Monday's game will be played as a 7-inning contest. When games are suspended before the fifth inning (official game), the regularly-scheduled contest to follow is played to a full nine innings. If, however, a game is suspended before the fifth inning, the following regularly-scheduled game will be a 7-inning affair.

Hoppers Hurlers: Sean Guenther, 22, makes his sixth start and 11th appearance for the Grasshoppers as he faces the Intimidators for the second time this season. He earned a relief win on July 13 against Kannapolis with 5.0 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts. The left-hander is coming off a 2.0-inning out at Greenville on Aug. 15, allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits in a road loss. On the road, Guenther is 1-2 with a 4.87 ERA (11 ER/20.1 IP) in six games (four starts) whereas he is 1-1 with a 6.91 ERA (11 ER/14.1 IP) in four games (one start) at home. The Marlins selected Guenther in the seventh round of the June 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Notre Dame. He opened this season with Class A-Advanced Jupiter where he went 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA in seven games (seven starts) in the Florida State League.

About Last Night: Greensboro beat Kannapolis, 7-2, in the completion of Saturday's suspended game on Sunday evening. Trevor Rogers (2-5) earned the win for the Grasshoppers, allowing a run on three hits in 5.0 innings for his second professional win. Nestor Bautista followed Rogers on the mound with 4.0 strong relief innings, striking out seven and walking none while allowing a run on one hit. Yosmer Solorzano (3-8) took the loss for Kannapolis, giving up six runs (five earned) on three hits - including a grand slam by Isael Soto - in 5.1 innings of work. Soto finished the game 1-for-3 with 4 RBI.

Soto's Slam: The Grasshoppers ran away from the Intimidators with a 7-2 win on Sunday, completing the suspended game from Saturday, thanks in large part to Isael Soto's grand slam. Soto's grand slam, which came in the top of the sixth to give the Hoppers a 6-1 lead, is the second for Greensboro this season. Cameron Baranek belted a grand slam on June 13 vs. Hickory in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Nine And Out: The Grasshoppers finally snapped the season-long 9-game losing streak with a win in the completion of Saturday's suspended game. Greensboro had dropped its ninth straight game on in Friday's series finale at Greenville, matching the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. The only losing streak longer than the one Greensboro just experienced came at the end of the 2016 season when the Hoppers dropped 14 in a row.

Losses Season Dates Notes

14: 2016 (8/23 - 9/5) Swept in final four series of year: at LWD, at HAG, vs. DEL, at LWD

8: 2018 (8/9(1) - 8/17) Included series sweeps vs. ASH (4 games) and at GVL (3 games)

9: 2015 (6/18 - 6/30) Included 5-game series loss at West Virginia to open 2nd Half

9: 2005 (5/28 - 6/5) Longest losing streak of inaugural season, mark stood for 10 years

7: 2015 (8/26 - 9/1) Late-season slide began with loss to Yoan Moncada and GVL

7: 2015 (8/10 - 8/17) Losing streak started and ended with extra-inning losses

7: 2013 (4/24 - 5/1) Austin Brice, Blake Logan each take two losses during streak

7: 2008 (6/26 - 7/3) Swept 4 vs. KAN, 2 at WVA before series-opening win vs. DEL

7: 2008 (4/22 - 4/29 Fell in 14-inning game, 8-7, to Hagerstown on 4/24

7: 2007 (8/27 - 9/3) Dropped 4 to KAN and 3 at WVA to wrap regular season

7: 2006 (6/6 - 6/11) Lost 4 in a row to HIC and 3 at LEX

6: 2018 (5/5 - 5/11) Allowed nine or more runs in four of six games in slide

6: 2016 (7/9 - 7/17(1)) Had won 9 straight to be season-high 16 games above .500

6: 2016 (4/8 - 4/13) After opening season with a win, dropped next six to fall to 1-6

6: 2012 (7/1 - 7/6) Lost 17-2 by pitchers walking 11 batters at Kannapolis on July 5

6: 2010 (5/21 - 5/26) Longest losing streak of 2010 and longest since 6/26-7/3/2008

Struggles vs. the South: Greensboro has been swept four times this season, all by Southern Division foes. The Hoppers lost a 3-game series to Augusta (April 9-11), a 3-game series on the road at Asheville (May 9-11), a 4-game set versus the Tourists (Aug. 10-13) in Greensboro, and a 3-game series at Greenville (Aug. 15-17).

