Promo Preview: Star Wars Night, ZOOperstars, and More

The homestand will start off with a College Football Kickoff celebration!

It's also the 'Dads first ever Jersday Thursday and fans who wear a jersey will get a free ticket to the game!

The US Air Force will be in attendance and will have a vehicle display in front of the ballpark!

Thirsty Thursday is back again! Enjoy beer and Pepsi specials throughout the night courtesy of Sheetz and Focus News:

12 oz beer $2; 24 oz beer $3

22 oz Pepsi $2; 32 oz Pepsi $3

Following the game Soundstorm DJ will be performing as the Thirsty Thursday Band presented by Cody Law Firm.

Friday night is Star Wars Night at the Frans thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry, and KICKS 103.3. Join the 'Dads for a packed night of Star Wars themes and characters!

The night will be capped off with a fireworks show presented by Lowes Foods and Unifour.

The ZOOperstars! are coming to the Frans on Saturday thanks to Brown and Neuwirth Cosmetic Surgery and WHKY Talk Radio! The popular inflatable mascot group will be performing on the field and interacting with fans throughout the night.

It is also Lenoir-Rhyne Night at the Frans! The first 500 fans will get a LR themed Crawdads hat presented by Cody Law Firm.

Stick around after the game for post-game autographs from some of your favorite 'Dads players!

Sunday is Wake Forest Night! The 'Dads are giving away Wake Forest themed Crawdads hats to the first 500 fans in attendance.

Church Bulletin Sunday: Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church.

