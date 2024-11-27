Preview: November 27 vs Huntsville

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are back at the Pensacola Bay Center for the first of two $5 Nights Driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

-

When: Wednesday, November 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 2-9-1 (5 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 4-1 loss to the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, November 23.

-

Havoc Record: 8-2-1 (17 Points)

Havoc Last Game: 3-2 win over the Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, November 22.

PROMO INFO

Join us for our fan-favorite $5 Night at the Pensacola Bay Center! Not only will you enjoy thrilling Ice Flyers hockey at an incredible price, but we're also featuring a special merchandise sale table located above section 126. Stop by to score amazing deals on Ice Flyers gear and show your team spirit! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy great hockey and grab some team merchandise at discounted prices.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Next Game: Saturday, November 30 for $5 Night Driven By Kia Autosport of Pensacola | 7PM | Get Tickets.

