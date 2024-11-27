Tough Offensive Luck Costs Thunderbolts in 3-1 Loss at Quad City

Moline, Ill.: Despite putting nearly 40 shots on goal and more stellar goaltending from Ty Taylor, the Thunderbolts were held to only a single goal in a 3-1 loss at Quad City on Wednesday. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 7th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:05pm CT.

Quad City opened the scoring at 9:30, as Alex Laplante scored on a rebound to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Evansville's power play came through minutes later at 12:17 to tie the game at 1-1, as Anthony Hora scored from Tyson Gilmour and Scott Kirton. In an even second period in which both teams tallied 13 shots on goal, it was the Storm who scored the only goal, as Weiland Parrish scored on a power play at 15:12 to put the Storm ahead 2-1. Evansville was dominant in the third period, outshooting Quad City 16-7, but simply could not buy the tying goal, with Tommy Tsicos adding a late empty net goal for Quad City as the Storm managed to barely escape with a 3-1 victory.

Hora scored Evansville's goal, while Ty Taylor finished with 33 saves on 35 shots, easily good enough for a victory on most nights, just not tonight. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet once again on Thursday, December 26th at Vibrant Arena.

