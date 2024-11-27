Marksmen Take over in Third, Keep First Place

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen shut down the Knoxville Ice Bears and scored three goals in the third period to keep first-place-pace with a 3-1 win at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

Five days after falling to the Ice Bears in Knoxville, the Marksmen came out of the locker room ready to push the pace in the first period Wednesday, but it would be the goaltenders stealing the show through the first chunk of gametime. Heading into the first intermission, Fayetteville had out-shot Knoxville 10-8, but the visitors stormed back with a 16-5 shot run in the secon and the teams remained scoreless through 40 minutes.

Tyler Barrow (6) got the Marksmen up 1-0 at the 4:44 mark of the final frame, and John Moncovich (7) added the eventual game-winning goal 87 seconds later on a powerplay. By the end of the game, goaltender Ryan Kenny had turned aside 35 shots, and Moncovich added an insurance goal to set up the 3-1 final.

With the win, Fayetteville increased to a 9-3-1 record on the season, and kept pace at first place in the SPHL standings. The team will travel to Roanoke to face off against the Rail Yard Dawgs at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time Friday, and return to the Crown Coliseum for a three-game set from December 6-8.

