Goaltender Nick Latinovich Returns to Peoria

November 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen announced this week that goaltender Nick Latinovich has re-signed with the Peoria Rivermen following his championship performance in 2024. Latinovich will be available for Peoria's home game on November 29 against Quad City.

Latinovich, a native of Maple, Ontario, boasted a 27-7-1 regular season record for the Rivermen in 2023-24 with 7 shutouts. During the playoffs, Latinovich boasted a .918 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average in seven games en route to the President's Cup title. Since the championship, Latinovich has been playing in France where he has boasted a 2.96 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage in seven games.

Before coming to the Rivermen in 2023, Latinovich played for both the Huntsville Havoc and the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL along with the Rapid City Rush and the Florida Everblades in the ECHL. Latinovich boasted three seasons with Clarkson University (NCAA-DI) from 2017-20 and two years with Salve Regina University (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-22.

Latinovich and the Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm this Friday and Saturday (November 29 and 30) in Peoria and Moline respectively. Friday's game is set for 7:15 pm at Carver Arena while Saturday's game is set for 7:10 pm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.