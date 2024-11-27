Mayhem Lose in Roanoke Despite Late Comeback

November 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - Despite 45 saves from Dysen Skinner, the Mayhem could not hold on in the third period and lost to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 3-2.

The Mayhem did not have their legs underneath them in the first period, as they committed far too many defensive zone turnovers which led to prime scoring chances for the Rail Yard Dawgs. Skinner was able to bail the team out, and keep the game scoreless after one period, with shots on goal 16-8 in favor of Roanoke after one period.

In the second, the Rail Yard Dawgs continued to control play, but Skinner stood strong and held down the fort for the Mayhem. His best save of the period came on a shot that nearly trickled over the goal line, but he was able to reach back and fling the puck out of danger, and it stood as a save upon video review. Following a successful penalty kill, the Mayhem were able to work the puck to the point, where Parker Allison snuck a shot through traffic and beat Austyn Roudebush for his first goal of the year to put the Mayhem up 1-0.

The Rail Yard Dawgs mounted a comeback in the third, as Mac Jansen scored a goal and assisted on another in the span of less than two minutes to give Roanoke their first lead of the night. Former Mayhem forward Tommy Munichiello's empty net goal proved to be the dagger, despite a goal from Brad Jenion with 26 seconds left to make things interesting. The Mayhem were outshot 48-36 in the game, and ultimately could not help out Dysen Skinner enough.

The Mayhem return home for Dinosaur Night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

