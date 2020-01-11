Preview: Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen (Game 28)

Home Win Streak Ends in Overtime

A record-breaking home winning streak which lasted five games came to an end last night, as the Mayhem fell by a 4-3 final score in overtime at the hands of the Fayetteville Marksmen. It was a see-saw matchup which saw three lead changes and a tight-knit battle in scoring chances and shots on goal. Stepan Timofeev's goal in the final 5:03 of regulation forced overtime to earn a point, but the Mayhem fell almost immediately in sudden death.

Just 14 seconds into the three-on-three segment, the Marksmen won a board battle in front of the penalty boxes, springing a 2-on-1 into the Macon zone. Alec Marsh collected his own rebound following a cross-crease pass, and jammed the puck past Kevin Entmaa to seal the game. The overtime defeat put an end to Macon's home winning streak, but simultaneously extended its three-game point streak. With the point accounted for, the Mayhem currently sit tied with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the eighth and final playoff spot in the SPHL standings.

The Matchup

Tonight marks the end of the first half of the 2019-20 season. After this game, the Mayhem will face a five-game road stretch before hosting their next home tilt on Thursday, January 30th. It will be Macon's second-longest gap between home games of the entire season. Fayetteville is in the exact opposite situation, as the Marksmen will embark on a five-game home stand following tonight's tilt.

The Marksmen have managed to win all three games against the Mayhem at the Macon Centreplex this season. Each outing has been decided by a single goal, and yesterday's game marked the fourth time in a row in which Fayetteville went to overtime. Given the way the head-to-head series has gone this season, combined with both teams' recent engagement in close games, all signs point to tonight's game being another close contest. Should they triumph, the Mayhem would tie the idle Quad City Storm for the seventh spot in the leaderboards.

Urban Returns in Timely Fashion

Mayhem defenseman Zach Urban returns to the lineup tonight after a three-game stint with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, where he registered an assist, 2 PIMs and a +1 rating. Urban has been a crucial part of Macon's defense corps this season. He is the team's longest-tenured defenseman, has worn the 'A' in the absence of other Alternate Captains, scored the game-winning goal in his last game with the Mayhem, and is the only rearguard on the roster with a right-hand shot. His presence will substantially upgrade Macon's blue line. The Calgary, AB native has made a habit of returning to the Mayhem in a timely fashion, as this is the second consecutive scenario in which Urban has re-joined the team from an ECHL stint just in time to suit up for a game.

Marvel Super Hero Night

The Mayhem will be wearing specialty jerseys for tonight's game in recognition of Marvel Super Hero Night. The jerseys will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

