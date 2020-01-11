Thunderbolts Down Ice Flyers in Overtime, 2-1

In a rematch following a tough loss on Friday, the Thunderbolts would get back into the win column on Saturday, with a 2-1 victory in overtime. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 17th, as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT, buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Down 1-0 in the second period, Derek Sutliffe would tie the game, from Austin Plevy and Kyle Thacker. It would be a battle the rest of the way, tied 1-1 and eventually requiring overtime. It would not take long for Evansville to win, however, as Jake Smith would score the winning goal only 40 seconds into overtime, from Plevy and Kenton Helgesen.

Sutliffe and Smith scored one goal each, while Plevy tallied two assists on the night. Brian Billett would finish with 30 saves on 31 shots for his first victory of the season, in his return to the Pensacola Bay Center. The Thunderbolts next game against Pensacola will be on Friday, March 14th, when the Ice Flyers travel to Evansville.

