January 11th Game Cancelled

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Quad City Storm have announced that tonight's game, scheduled for January 11th at 7:10PM has been cancelled. Currently, there is no scheduled date for the game to be made up at the TaxSlayer Center. Fans with tickets for tonight's game should contact the Quad City Storm for information.

The Peoria Rivermen return home next week to open up a five game homestand, beginning with three games in four nights against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

