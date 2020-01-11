Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (8-13-4) at Bulls (7-14-4) - 8:00 PM

January 11, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(8-13-4), T-8th SPHL, 20 Pts

BIRMINGHAM BULLS

(7-14-4), 10th SPHL, 18 Pts

Saturday - 8:00 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Kody Helbig| Linesmen: Derek Kalisz, Brent Lyon

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs hung four goals in the second period to take control and went on to beat the Birmingham Bulls, 5-4, Friday night at Berglund Center. Lincoln Griffin scored twice, Jeff Jones had two assists and both CJ Stubbs and Chris Lijdsman had a goal and an assist.

PICKING IT UP: Roanoke's win on Friday night was its third in a row and was the fourth straight game in which it earned points. Both streaks are season highs and the Rail Yard Dawgs have pulled into a tie for eighth place, their highest mark in the standings since they were tied for eighth five games into the season on November 2.

FEEL LIKE BUSTIN' LOOSE: The Rail Yard Dawgs snapped a significant drought on Friday by going 3-for-6 on the power play. Lincoln Griffin's power play goal in the second period snapped a stretch of 32 consecutive power plays without a goal. Roanoke had not scored on the power play since December 12 prior to Friday night. Three power play goals also represented a season-high for the Dawgs.

ON A STREAK: Colton Wolter assisted on Roanoke's third goal in the second period on Friday and in doing so he extended his point streak to eight games. Wolter has now equaled both the season-high and franchise record for point streaks. Mac Jansen notched an eight-game point streak earlier in the season that matched Jackson Brewer's eight-game streak from 2016. Wolter has five goals and five assists in his last seven games and leads the team with 11 goals and 19 points.

MAC ATTACK: Mac Jansen potted a power play goal in the final seconds of the second period on Friday night, his sixth of the season and second in two games against Birmingham this year. In nine career regular season games against the Bulls, Jansen has six goals and four assists. He more than carried that pace into the 2019 postseason as well as Jansen led the Rail Yard Dawgs with three goals and two assists during their semifinal series with the Bulls. Birmingham took out Roanoke, 2-1, in the best-of-three series.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Lijdsman scored his third goal of the season on Friday and in 25 games has matched his total from last season when he had three in 56 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers...Lincoln Griffin had two goals on Friday, the seventh time this season the Dawgs have had a player score twice. Roanoke has not yet had a hat trick in 2019-20...four goals in the second period on Friday represented the most the Rail Yard Dawgs have had in a single period this season.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will begin a weekend of three games in three nights on Friday night on the road in Knoxville. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is set for 7:35 PM. The Dawgs will then return home for a pair of games against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday and Sunday.

