Dawgs Blanked by Bulls, 4-0

PELHAM, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fired 31 shots on net but were shut out by the Birmingham Bulls, 4-0, Saturday night at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Birmingham struck first just past the halfway point of the second period. Lane Valimont took a shot that was blocked in front but Jacob Barber backhanded the rebound home to make it 1-0.

Later in the period, with the Dawgs shorthanded, they had a chance to equalize when Austin Daae was hauled down from behind and granted a penalty shot. He tried a snap shot on the blocker side that was turned away by Austin Lotz to keep the score 1-0.

The Bulls added to their lead on the same power play when Tyler Mayea took a shot that Jake Theut stopped. The rebound was loose though for Joe Deveny who sent it home the lead grew to 2-0.

Birmingham struck twice more in the third, first when Cole Golka was sprung for a breakaway at the conclusion of a Rail Yard Dawgs power play. Theut stopped his first shot but Golka knocked a second attempt in out of mid-air to make it 3-0. The Bulls added one more on a Cole Stallard one-timer that pushed the score to its 4-0 final.

Theut made 25 saves on 29 shots and Lotz stopped 31 in the Birmingham net to help backstop the Bulls to the win. Roanoke had a three-game winning streak and a four-game point streak snapped in the loss and fell to 8-14-4. Birmingham improved to 8-14-4 with the win.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will play three games in three nights next weekend, beginning on the road on Friday night in Knoxville. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:20 PM.

