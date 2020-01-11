SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Brian Bachnak Knoxville's Brian Bachnak has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized hit from behind in Game 124, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 10.

Bachnak will miss Knoxville's game against Huntsville on Saturday, January 11.

