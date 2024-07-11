Preview: Hounds vs. Oakland Roots SC

July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds have another chance to break out of their scoring funk with the second of four consecutive home matches Saturday, as they host Oakland Roots SC at Highmark Stadium.

The past month has seen the Hounds get unlucky, be denied by some top-tier saves, and sometimes simply lack the finishing touch in their lengthy scoring drought, which was extended after a 1-0 loss last week to Monterey Bay in which the Hounds outpossessed the visitors and outshot them 19-6. According to Opta stats, the Hounds' expected goals (xG) total for the season is 23.59 - 12.59 more than the 11 they have scored - by far the biggest deficit in the league between xG and actual results.

While those underlying numbers provide reason for hope, the team would also receive a big boost with the return of captain and midfielder Danny Griffin, who missed the first league match of his five-year career last week with a right leg injury. Griffin started the week training on a limited basis, and he carries a questionable designation heading into Saturday's match.

Oakland, on the other hand, has been a team in form, winning seven of its last nine matches after scuffling for much of April and May. They have ascended to second in the Western Conference, though they still carry a minus-2 goal differential, showing the contrast between their early play and recent results.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the Oakland attack with six goals and two assists on the season, and the California native who has been with the Roots since they joined the Championship from NISA is on pace to match his career-best total of 12 from last season. The Roots also have experience through the back, led by Trinidadian international and longtime Charleston and Indy defender Neveal Hackshaw and veteran goalkeeper Paul Blanchette, a Second Team All-League pick in 2023.

The match is the conclusion of Riverhounds SC Hall of Fame weekend, and inductees Paul Child, Randy Dedini and Gary DePalma will take part in pregame ceremonies and be honored at halftime. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive a giveaway honoring more recent history, a "Hounds Mount Rushmore" statuette recognizing the club's key contributors in the Highmark Stadium era. (Limit one per person.)

For fans who have to catch the game from home, KDKA+ will carry the match live on the local airwaves, and ESPN+ will stream the match. KDKA+ will also re-air the match at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Match info

Riverhounds (3-9-6) vs. Oakland Roots SC (9-8-2)

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +165 / Draw +230 / Oakland +145 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvOAK and #HOUNDTAHN

