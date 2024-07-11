Las Vegas Lights FC and Defender Fabien Garcia Mutually Terminate Contract
July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club and defender Fabien Garcia have mutually terminated Garcia's contract with the Lights.
Garcia made 15 appearances for the Lights and recorded 11 starts in 2024, most recently on June 14 against Loudoun United.
"We appreciate Fabien's contributions to the Club during his time in Las Vegas and wish him the best moving forward," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia.
Unbeaten in their last seven matches, The Lights continue a stretch of four consecutive road matches in the month of July - this week traveling to face El Paso Locomotive FC tomorrow, Friday, July 12 (6 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN, and on SiriusXM FC CH. 157).
Las Vegas Lights FC defender Fabien Garcia
