Las Vegas Lights FC Travel to El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday, Unbeaten in Last Seven

July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (6-7-6, 24 points) continue a road stretch this week looking to extend its seven-match (3-0-4) unbeaten streak. The Lights travel to face El Paso Locomotive FC (3-11-3, 12 points) on Friday, July 12 (6 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN, and on SiriusXM FC CH. 157).

Since the start of May, the Club has secured at least a point in nine of its last 11 matches (3-2-6). From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went a perfect 2-0-4 and secured 10 points. Last Wednesday's 1-0 road victory at Sacramento Republic FC was the first of four matches this month - all on the road.

Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.