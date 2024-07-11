El Paso Locomotive FC Host Rematch vs Las Vegas Lights FC

July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso's upcoming match vs Las Vegas will be the ninth match between the two sides. Locomotive currently leads the series 5-3-0 and when it comes to matches at Southwest University Park, the series is evenly split with two wins a piece for each team (2-2-0).

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

El Paso will come into Friday's match with a chip on their shoulder after suffering their first defeat at the Lights' Cashman Field off an unlucky own goal. With the desire to avenge the defeat and to pick up a first home win, the Locos have the extra motivation to fight for the win.

They will have to find a way to get the win without Eric Calvillo, who picked up a red card in El Paso's last match at Rhode Island. The midfielder has been the club's top chance creator (80 chances created) and distributor (2,933 successful passes) since arriving in 2022.

However, El Paso Locomotive FC will be boosted with the return of goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, who was out for the last four matches on international duty with Jamaica for the Copa America and World Cup qualifiers. The 25-year-old has been key in the box for the Locos, registering 39 saves in his 12 matches this season and having Waite back in the net will help provide greater confidence to the backline.

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

Las Vegas Lights FC will arrive to Southwest University Park in some of the best form in club history, losing only once in their last 10 matches. They picked up a massive road upset Sacramento Republic FC last Wednesday to continue their impressive run of form, which helped the Lights climb above the playoff line.

If the Locos are to win, one Lights player they will need to neutralize is Valentin Noel. The 25-year-old Frenchman is a constant danger around the box, leading his side in goals (7) and assists (4).

ADDITIONAL INFO

Watch: ESPN+, locally on El Paso-Las Cruces CW

Listen: SiriusXM FC Channel 157

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

