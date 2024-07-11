Rowdies Ink Mateus DeJesus to USL Academy Deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that the club has signed local youngster Mateus DeJesus to a USL Academy contract, pending league and federation approval.

DeJesus is the fifth player to join the Rowdies this season on a USL Academy contract. He joins midfielders Nick Skubis and Amari Fowlkes, as well as goalkeeper Taner Akin. Forward Cristian Ortiz also signed a USL Academy contract before the start of the season before inking a full professional contract in May.

Under a USL Academy contract, players are eligible to play in professional matches while maintaining their college eligibility. DeJesus has committed to play college soccer at Jacksonville University next year. Born in Indiana, DeJesus moved to Tampa Bay in 2022. Since making the move, the 18-year-old with Brazilian roots has gained experience playing with Tampa Bay United.

"We're trying to give young players from the area opportunities and we felt Mateus deserved that with the ability that he's shown," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "He came in and did some training with us a few months ago and we really liked what we saw. He's a left-sided center half who's very comfortable on the ball. He's got great mobility. He really ticks a lot of boxes. Now it's just about helping him develop and getting him some game time."

DeJesus will be available for selection for the Rowdies starting with Saturday's home match versus Orange County SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Al Lang Stadium and tickets can be purchased.

