Match Preview: Republic FC v North Carolina FC

July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC wraps up its July home calendar with one of the club's favorite traditions - the annual California State Fair match. During the State Fair's Opening Weekend, The Quails return to Heart Health Park to face off against the Eastern Conference side and North Carolina FC. The Cary based side returns to USL Championship after a three-year hiatus in League One.

At a Glance: #SACvNC

Saturday, July 13 - 8:30 PM kickoff

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Watch: FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and FOX40 app, ESPN+

State Fair Night: All ticket holders receive free entry into the State Fair

Republic FC - The Latest

The Boys in Old Glory Red looked to add to the club's rich U.S. Open Cup history. Four-time Open Cup Champion Seattle Sounders, in pursuit of a record-setting fifth title for an MLS side, looked to avenge the loss from its 2018 cup campaign. The Sounders roster sheet featured its full complement of players, including 9 national team players.

Against Seattle's top lineup, Sacramento would fight the full ninety minutes, including threatening in the final moments of the game, only to be thwarted by an offside flag. After going down two goals in the first half, the Indomitable Club pushed for the entire final 45, with substitute Sebastian Herrera pulling a goal back in front of the sellout crowd in the 49th minute.

The loss is only the second time an MLS club has visit Heart Health Park and gone home the victors. Overall, the Indomitable Club continues to sit among the best in Open Cup home history, 21-3 including the 2022 win over Sporting Kansas City. Head Coach Mark Briggs remains in the top five in win percentage in cup play (minimum eight games.)

Know Your Opponent

North Carolina enters Saturday's match fresh off of a 4-1 win against Miami FC. With the win, the Tar Heels State side improved to 5-6-6 on 21 points, enough to bring them into the eight spot above the playoff line. Saturday night's tilt secured the season series against Miami and locked in their first come-from-behind win.

Forward Evan Conway leads the club with six goals in his 13 appearances. He nabbed a brace in 90 seconds against Miami to put the match out of reach. Midfielder Louis Perez has been drawing attention in the final third, with two goals and four assists while creating a team-leading 35 chances.

Match Notes

The Eastern Conference club previously played in the league in 2019 and 2020 before moving to USL League One in 2021 to 2023. Republic FC and North Carolina FC have never played head-to-head in any competition.

While in League One, North Carolina faced off with Republic FC players Jonathan Ricketts (then with Chattanooga Red Wolves) and Trevor Amann (then with Northern Colorado Hailstorm). In September 2022, Amann netted his first career hat trick against North Carolina FC, while Ricketts scored three goals against the club during the 2021 season.

This is the first time that Republic FC center back Conor Donovan will face off with his former club. The North Carolina native featured for North Carolina FC in the shortened 2020 season and in 14 appearances led the team in blocks, clearances, and passes.

