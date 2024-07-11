LouCity Midfielder Gonzalez to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC midfielder Jorge Gonzalez will miss the rest of the 2024 season due to a lower leg injury, the club announced Thursday.

Gonzalez, who was injured in a collision with Birmingham Legion FC's goalkeeper back on June 29, will undergo surgery after consulting with LouCity's medical team.

The 25-year-old was amid perhaps his best year in purple to date. He had tallied 3 goals and 3 assists while appearing in 15 of 17 USL Championship games during the season's first half.

"I am so disappointed for Jorge, as he had a great start to the 2024 season," said coach Danny Cruz. "This is a person of extremely high character who is a joy to be around every single day. He worked very hard to have the season that he was having up to this point, and I know he understands he has a played a big role in our success so far. While he is going through a difficult moment, we know how resilient he is, and we will continue to do everything we can to support his rehabilitation as well as him as a person off the field."

A native of Spain, Gonzalez joined LouCity in 2021 while on loan from Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers. He signed permanently with City heading into the 2022 season.

