Preview: Hounds vs. Indy Eleven

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds are looking to bounce back from their first league defeat in two months, but to do so this Saturday, they'll need to snap the win streak of the USL Championship's hottest team at the moment, Indy Eleven.

Indy has won five consecutive matches in the Championship and seven overall, counting wins over San Antonio and Detroit in U.S. Open Cup play, and they've done so by shoring up the defensive deficiencies that plagued them in the first month of the season. Since being hit for 11 goals in a three-game span - losses to Detroit, Louisville and Charleston - Indy has only allowed five goals in nine matches across all competitions, and never more than one in a single match.

Goals have been frequent in Indy's matches. At the one-third mark of the season, they are the only team in the Championship to have scored at least 20 goals - third-best in the league with 23 to be exact - but to also have allowed 20. Jack Blake, who scored the tying goal in the Hounds' 1-1 draw last year in Indianapolis, has been the catalyst with seven goals from his midfield spot, while Aedan Stanley has worked the flank to the tune of a league-leading six assists.

The Hounds have been at the other end in terms of scoring, ranking tied for the second-fewest goals in the league at 10, but also tied for fifth-best out of the league's 24 teams with only 12 goals allowed. Those frustrations in attack were on display last week, as the team managed just three shots on goal in a 2-0 loss to Memphis, despite having 58 percent of the ball and 12 shots overall.

Coach Bob Lilley tried shuffling the lineup some last week, bringing Kenardo Forbes and Robbie Mertz off the bench and having Illal Osumanu as an unused sub, the first time the center back has not played in a league match this year. All three will be fresh and available for selection, as the Hounds look to get the formula right after scoring multiple goals just once in five May matches.

Speaking of Forbes, fans will be able to take home a little King Kenny, as the first 1,000 in attendance Saturday will get a Kenardo Forbes Bobblehead, commemorating the seven-year tenure of the Hounds' all-time appearances and assists leader. Demand is high and supplies are limited, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to get their hands on the limited-edition giveaway.

Food and beverage around the stadium for Saturday includes two food trucks - the sweets of PGH Crepes and Foxy Fran's Caribbean and soul food - in the Tailgate Zone beginning at 5 p.m. Fans can also try new Buffalo chicken pizza logs in the pub and specialty items at both Nacho Junction and the train grill on the East End of the stadium.

Saturday's match will air locally on KDKA+ and be streamed live on ESPN+ and the KDKA.com website. The match will also be re-aired on KDKA+ at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, by phone at 412-865-GOAL or by visiting the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (3-4-4) vs. Indy Eleven (6-4-2)

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Odds: Hounds +105 / Draw +230 / Indy +230 (FanDuel)

