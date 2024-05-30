Oakland Soul Win 3-2 at Home Versus Pleasanton Rage

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release









Oakland Soul SC on game night

(Oakland Roots, Credit: Oakland Soul SC) Oakland Soul SC on game night(Oakland Roots, Credit: Oakland Soul SC)

It was a back-and-forth contest in the Oakland hills on Thursday night, but in the end Soul earned all three points versus Pleasanton Rage thanks to three second-half goals, reaching the final whistle with a 3-2 lead.

Despite sustained pressure from Soul, it was Pleasanton that would open the scoring in the 14th minute when Rage's Elise Ziem took a shot in close which was initially saved, but whose rebound would find Marivic Lek-Miro with an open net to shoot on to give her side a 1-0 lead.

Oakland remained aggressive and was rewarded with the next two goals of the match. First was a skill shot from Soul forward Jordan Geis, who shook a defender near the edge of the box and put a charge into a shot that found just enough open space next to the Rage keeper to find the back of the net and knot things up at 1-1.

In the 61st minute, Geis would get involved again, this time pushing up the left side of the pitch and slotting a pass through the box to Cecilia Gee who buried the one-timer into the twine to give Oakland a 2-1 lead.

Pleasanton would make it an even contest once again in the 69th minute when a well timed through-ball from Marta Pelegrin found Ziem running into the penalty area, this time making no mistake with the finish to even it up at 2-2.

But Geis was not done yet. To put the game away for her team she received a throw-in in the 77th minute and immediately charged up the left side of the field, once again putting a great cross into the box, this time finding Madison Samilo who chipped it over the keeper for the game winner.

Soul will now head across the Bay to face the San Francisco Glens on Sunday, June 2nd before returning to the East Bay to play the first game of a double header with Oakland Roots when they face Academica SC at Pioneer Field on the campus of Cal State East Bay at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 8th.

Oakland Soul SC vs Pleasanton Rage

USL W League | May 30, 2024

Venue: Merritt College, Oakland, California

Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT

Weather: 71°F, Sunny

SCORELINE:

OAK: 3

PLR: 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

PLR: Marivic Lek-Miro 14'

OAK: Jordan Geis 53'

OAK: Cecilia Gee 61'

PLR: Elise Ziem 69'

OAK: Madison Samilo 77'

OAKLAND SOUL LINEUP: Layla Armas, Aaliyah Schinaman, Sydney Shepherd (Madison Samilo)(Alessandrea Carpio), Vickie Jones, Lauren Frohan (Rebecca Sherry), Arianna Veland, Tatiana Cunningham, Jordan Geis, Kennedy Schoennauer (Audrey Lam), Kaytlin Brinkman (Liliana Rubio), Shae Murison (Cecilia Gee)

Unused subs: Cassia Souza

Images from this story



Oakland Soul SC on game night

(Oakland Soul SC)

