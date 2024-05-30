Memphis 901 FC Travels to San Antonio for Western Conference Clash

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis 901 FC has unlocked a winning formula and has a chance to squarely claim the crown of hottest team in the West when they face San Antonio on Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Memphis climbed to No. 3 in the Western Conference after a business-like 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at AutoZone Park on Saturday. The Beale Street Boys extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, doing more than righting the ship after an early-season slump.

San Antonio will be hungry for a victory with their current winless run dating back to April 20. The club sits at No. 8 in the Western Conference but haven't lost at Toyota Field in 2024 with two wins and four draws.

Memphis has scored 14 goals over their five-match unbeaten streak, tied for the most in the league during the time span with a +9 goal differential.

Leading that charge has been Marlon, who's been a revelation since moving to the central forward position rising to third in the league with 10 goal contributions (five goals, five assists) all in just five matches.

"I think if there's another player in the league that's had a better May, I'd be very surprised so we're hopeful that people recognize how good he was," said Head Coach Stephen Glass. "He's been brilliant from start to finish including Birmingham in late April. It's important that we continue but we're delighted with him and the credit goes to him for his work rate."

That work rate will test coming off a 2-1 loss to Western Conference-leading New Mexico United last Saturday.

"We're happy with the work we've done recently and we're aware of how quick it can turn," Glass said. "We'll always have that in the back of our mind. Having that early in the season has been a big driving force. We don't want to go back to where we were."

Kickoff for the matchup at Toyota Field is set for 8 p.m. CT. Live streaming for the match is available at ESPN+ while local fans can watch on WMC 5 Plus.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park for three home games in seven days starting with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, June 8.

