Match Preview: Republic FC v Tampa Bay Rowdies

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Playing its third consecutive home match, Republic FC welcomes the Tampa Bay Rowdies to Heart Health Park for another inter-conference contest. The two clubs face off for the first time in the River City, and just the second time in each side's history.

At a Glance: #SACvTBR

Saturday, May 25 - 7:00 PM PT kickoff

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Watch: FOX40, FOX40.com and FOX40 app, ESPN+

Pride Night presented by Western Health Advantage

Republic FC - The Latest

A scoreless draw earned Sacramento a point at Heart Health Park last Saturday. After a mid-week Open Cup thriller, the first half was patient from the outset, with the better of the chances coming after the break. A strong stop by the opposing keeper denied Luis Felipe a goal shortly after halftime as Sacramento threatened from close range, keeping the Brazilian from a second score in as many games across all competitions. Danny Vitiello was nominated for Save of the Week for a 58th minute stop that kept the clean sheet intact and the club tied for the most shutouts in the Western Conference.

The Indomitable Club's will rely on its depth in the coming weeks, with Rodrigo Lopez and Russell Cicerone each expected to miss time due to injury. Sacramento has already proven this season the capability of its entire squad, utilizing 20 different players through three matches in eight days from May 4 to 11. Of late, Cristian Parano and Sebastian Herrera have performed well since returning to the lineup, combining on the winner in last week's Open Cup win. Rafael Jauregui earned the start Saturday vs. Birmingham, completing 94% of his passes, while academy signee Chibi Ukaegbu was stellar defensively and nearly netted a winner late against San Jose last Tuesday.

Know Your Opponent

Tampa Bay enters on a two-match winning streak where the club has scored six unanswered goals and recorded two shutouts. The club has been consistently among the league's leaders in attacking prowess this season, ranking third in scoring (27 goals), and third in conversion rate at 19%. Saturday, an 85th-minute winner from Cal Jennings broke a scoreless deadlock, and the week before, five goals against FC Tulsa - with four coming before the break - fueled a 5-0 win.

Jennings and former Phoenix Rising man Manuel Arteaga have been among the most dangerous scoring duos in the league in the opening third of the season. Each has scored eight goals on the year and tallied one assist, sitting in second in the Golden Boot race. Jennings has scored in every win recorded by his club this season and in each of the last two games. Tampa Bay will be missing a key piece to its squad, as former Defender of the Year winner Forest Lasso suffered a knee injury and will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Match Notes

Saturday marks just the second all-time meeting between the two sides and the first at Heart Health Park. Sacramento and Tampa Bay played to a 1-1 draw in 2023 in the Sunshine State. Sacramento went down a goal early but battled back to find the net and equalize off the foot of Nick Ross.

Entering the match, Sacramento has conceded the fewest goals in all of USL Championship with eight goals allowed.

